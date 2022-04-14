Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Trimmed by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of RS stock opened at $189.17 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $198.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

