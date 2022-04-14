Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

RS stock opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $170,899,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $101,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $41,397,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

