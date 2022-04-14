Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($8.41) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.21) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.75) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.34) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.32).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 504.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 553.39.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.83), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($129,511.44).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

