Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.97 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

STZ stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average is $229.66. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

