Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

PUMP stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ProPetro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 443,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

