Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fiserv (FISV)

4/12/2022 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

4/6/2022 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Fiserv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/18/2022 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/14/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $99.57. 51,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,491. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

