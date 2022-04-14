ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $617,500.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00.

RMD opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.90.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

