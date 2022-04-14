RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RSPI remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

