RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RSPI remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.