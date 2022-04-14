Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
NYSE RVP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 191,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.88. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)
