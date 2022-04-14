Reviewing Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) and Its Rivals

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors 174 950 1751 53 2.57

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 503.44%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 33.92%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million -$92.41 million -0.61 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors $3.73 billion $36.08 million 14.11

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment competitors beat Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

