Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 340.9% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,522. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

