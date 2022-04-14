Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 5.5%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40. Approximately 1,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 818,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

