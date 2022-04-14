Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rezolute, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drug therapies for metabolic and orphan diseases. The Company’s products include AB101, RZ358, RZ402 and RZ602 which are in clinical stage. Rezolute, Inc., formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc., is based in LOUISVILLE, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $3,864,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

