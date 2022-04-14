Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTMVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($8.47) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.25) to GBX 740 ($9.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $695.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

