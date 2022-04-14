Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

