Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.

Shares of RAD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,500,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $402.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Several research firms have commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 96,109 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

