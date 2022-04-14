Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Rockcliff Metals from C$0.30 to C$0.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.43.

Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.

