Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,056.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,681,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,093,935.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

RKT opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

