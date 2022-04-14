Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 291,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,574. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.