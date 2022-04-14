Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.60

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.60 and last traded at C$74.60, with a volume of 1121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.58.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.