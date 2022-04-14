Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

