Rosenblatt Securities Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $150.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

ICE opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

