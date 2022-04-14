Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 226.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 85,385 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 1.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

