Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$61.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$51.65. 57,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,994. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Stelco has a one year low of C$28.62 and a one year high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

