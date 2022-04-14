Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after buying an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.