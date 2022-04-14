SAFE DEAL Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $42,187.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.76 or 0.07556987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.77 or 0.99734323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042031 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,905,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,452 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

