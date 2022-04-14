Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAFRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

