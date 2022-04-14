SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.