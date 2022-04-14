salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $529,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,396,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.41. 5,121,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.07. The company has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

