SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Increases Dividend to $2.66 Per Share

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 2.66 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19.

SAP has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SAP to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.89. 914,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,787. SAP has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.