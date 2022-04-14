Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 246.2% in March

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the March 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 522.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 7,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.78) to €8.00 ($8.70) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.15) to €6.00 ($6.52) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

