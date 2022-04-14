Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

