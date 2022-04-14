Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Organon & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. 935,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,550. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.