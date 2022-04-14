Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE:APTS remained flat at $$24.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

