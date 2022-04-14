Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $310.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $320.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

