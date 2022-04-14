Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $206.31. 1,365,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

