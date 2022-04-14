Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,645,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,081,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

