Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $236.90 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

