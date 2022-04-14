Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

