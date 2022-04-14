Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Update

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 920.7% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSAA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 1,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

