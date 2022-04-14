Scotiabank Begins Coverage on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.30 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.37.

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,991. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.89 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.92.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$317.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3186026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$98,168.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,163,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,121,727.86. Insiders sold 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

