Scotiabank Boosts Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roots currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Roots has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

