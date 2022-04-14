Scotiabank Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. increased their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roots has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.04.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$151.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.16. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

