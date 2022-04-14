Scotiabank Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RY. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.44.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:RY opened at C$136.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$114.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.