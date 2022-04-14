Scotiabank Raises MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTYFF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.17.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

