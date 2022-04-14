Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the March 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Secoo stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 274,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,813. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SECO. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Secoo in the 4th quarter worth $2,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Secoo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the period. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

