Secret Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00012357 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $803.08 million and approximately $22.72 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00257113 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000857 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00664937 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

