SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

SCWX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,435. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

