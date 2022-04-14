Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Shares of SEEMF stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.