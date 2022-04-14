Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SEEMF stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.