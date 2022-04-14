SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,190.43.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.55) to GBX 1,560 ($20.33) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,600 ($20.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,585 ($20.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

SEGXF remained flat at $$17.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

